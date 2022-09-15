Fannin County fugitive arrested for cattle theft and forgery

After more than a year of eluding arrest, James Foster is behind bars for multiple crimes

FORT WORTH, Texas – After more than 14 months on the run, James Douglas Foster, a fugitive wanted for cattle theft and forgery, was arrested in Williams County, North Dakota, marking another successful case for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association first heard of Foster in January 2021 when Special Ranger Troy McKinney was alerted of a cattle theft case in Fannin County. One week later, after McKinney investigated the case, an arrest warrant was issued for Foster.

But Foster would not be caught. He fled Fannin County, becoming a fugitive.

In October, another arrest warrant was issued for Foster for forgery of a financial instrument in Collin County. The special rangers continued their investigation and followed leads when they discovered Foster moved from his address in Anna to the Panola County area.

Alongside the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Special Rangers Larry Hand and Bo Fox searched the new address, but Foster was one step ahead and eluded arrest, causing the case to go cold.

Recently, Special Ranger Robert Pemberton was assigned to review Foster’s case. His review led Pemberton to close in on Foster’s location through unique resources and technology. He believed Foster was 150 miles from the Canadian border in Williams County, North Dakota.

Williams County Deputies located and arrested Foster in a remote and desolate area of the county. Foster was transported to a detention center in Williston, North Dakota where he awaits extradition to Texas.

The association would like to thank the following law enforcement agencies for their assistance on the case:

Anna Texas Police Department

Collin County District Attorney’s Office

Collin County Texas Sheriff’s Office

Fannin County District Attorney’s Office

Fannin County Texas Sheriff’s Office

Panola County Texas Sheriff’s Office

Williams County North Dakota Sheriff’s Office

