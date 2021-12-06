Exhibitor registration now open for Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo

March 25-27, thousands of cattle raisers and landowners will gather in Fort Worth for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s biggest event of the year, the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo.

While attendee registration won’t open till Jan. 1, exhibitors can begin reserving their booth space today.



To view the floorplan, click here. To reserve your space, please email [email protected] and include your top three location choices.

For more information on the expo, watch the short video below.