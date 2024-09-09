Exclusive healthcare plans available for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members 

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced four member-only Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance plans in partnership with Cattle Raisers Insurance.

FORT WORTH, Texas (September 9, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today announced new association healthcare plans offered in partnership with Cattle Raisers Insurance and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.

The member-only offer features four pre-negotiated plans to residents in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

“Finding the right health insurance coverage outside of the workplace can be difficult, which is a challenge for many of our members who are self-employed or operate independently,” said Carl Ray Polk Jr., Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association president. “These healthcare offerings are focused on ensuring our members have access to competitive insurance, while also providing impeccable value to our members who believe in the mission of our association.”

The member-only insurance offerings include: two flexible PPO plans allowing for insured participants to elect their provider of choice; a high deductible healthcare plan compatible with health saving accounts; and an HMO plan with fixed costs within a network of providers. Participants can also add vision and dental insurance to any association plan.

“I think a true benefit of these plans is that they have hassle-free enrollment, meaning no lengthy medical questionnaire, and offer competitive, pre-negotiated rates thanks to the ability to pool with other cattle raisers like themselves,” said Polk.

To be eligible for these plans, participants must be members of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association prior to enrollment. To more about becoming a member or to request a quote online visit tscra.org/cattle-raisers-insurance/.

