Episode 3: Estate planning in five steps

“Failing to plan is planning to fail.”

Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, agriculture law specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, walks listeners through five steps of estate planning. She says one size does not fit all when it comes to transition planning. Therefore, Lashmet encourages listeners to take the time to sit down and have the important conversations about the direction and future of the business, and then follow through to create the official documents.

Later, TSCRA’s Director of Public Affairs Jeremy Fuchs joins us for a brief update on the legislative front including successes on early 2020, the recent primary elections and coronavirus.

Links:

Ag Law in the Field Podcast

Ag Law in the Field Blog

