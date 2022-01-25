Episode 25: Ranch horse health with Dr. Ben Espy + bonus convention preview

Dr. Ben Espy, a veterinarian with an extensive equine-focused practice, joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss equine wellness tips. In addition to being the King Ranch veterinarian, Espy cares for professional roughstock and timed event horses. For 25 years, he has served as the head of veterinary services at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. He was awarded the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association’s Veterinarian of the Year award for 2021.

Espy discusses the importance of a vaccination program for all horses at the ranch, especially if some horses are leaving for competitions and then returning without a quarantine period. Hoof care and teeth floating are also discussed, with Espy suggesting that a variety of factors be considered when it comes to human intervention.



When it comes to equine nutrition and body condition he shares that a horse can only gain three pounds per day and it takes about 100 pounds of body weight to see a change in the horse; therefore, time must be given to the horse for the change to happen.

Wrapping up the episode, Grace Dunham, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s executive director of events and partnerships, joins Brown to discuss the upcoming Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo. The event will be held March 25-27 in Fort Worth. Dunham shares President George W. Bush will be the keynote speaker in a fireside chat with Red Steagall.



Additionally, there are new components being added to the convention including a graduate research poster showcase and a learning lounge where speakers from the School for Successful Ranching will be available to answer additional questions. Another new event is the After Party Saturday night for the young and young at heart to continue to visit and two-step.



To learn more about the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo, visit cattleraisersconvention.com.