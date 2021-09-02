Episode 20: Bull sale best practices

In this episode, Radale Tiner joins TSCRA Talk host, Kristen Brown, to discuss buying and selling at seedstock cattle sales.

For cattlemen in the market for bulls, Tiner recommends knowing what your end goal is with the calves that will be produced and make a game plan accordingly.

Tiner also recommends communicating with the seedstock producer as they will want to help their customers be successful in finding the bull that is going to best fit the operation and the producer’s goals.

On the producer side of the sale, Tiner encourages good customer service by being available to answer questions but also proactively reaching out and staying in touch with buyers.