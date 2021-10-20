Earp joins TSCRA as advertising and partnerships manager

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announces Jana Earp has joined the headquarters staff as advertising and partnerships manager, effective Oct. 18.

In this role, she is responsible for outside advertising sales on all platforms of TSCRA member communications, solicitation of sponsorships and sales of Cattle Raisers Expo exhibit space.

Jana Earp is TSCRA’s new manager of advertising and partnerships.

Earp most recently served as a business development representative for the American Association of Professional Landmen and NAPE Expo, where she increased advertising by 125% over the previous year and developed the association’s corporate partner program.

She holds a degree in business administration and management from Tarrant County College.

Earp can be reached at [email protected].