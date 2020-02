Don Close on the impact of more dairy calves for beef consumption

In Friday’s Beef Buzz, Ron Hays talked with Don Close, Senior Analyst with RaboFinance, about a new report on the impact of more dairy calves bred for beef consumption. Close said the idea of a “beef makeover for dairy” project has been in the works for about ten years, but we are just now seeing the impact of more dairy calves in our feed yards. Click here to read more and listen to the interview at Oklahoma Farm Report….