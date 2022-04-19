Disaster relief fund assistance applications are open

Applications will be accepted within 60 days of damage

For cattle raisers financially burdened by March wildfires, assistance is on the way.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association opened applications for the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund. Applications will be accepted within 60 days of when the damage took place.

“The funds will go directly to cattle raisers who need it,” Arthur Uhl, TSCRA president said. “The more we collect, the more we can give and the more who can benefit.”

The disaster relief program is designed to provide financial assistance to ranchers in Texas and Oklahoma who are victims of a natural disaster and consequentially are financially needy or otherwise distressed. Assistance funds are designated for damage that occurred in disaster counties as declared by Governor Abbott. To apply for assistance funds, visit tscra.org/disasterreliefapp.

Donations are still being accepted, and since the fund is administered through the association’s 501(c)3 organization, all contributions are tax-deductible.

To make a charitable donation, visit PayPal.com. Checks payable to TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund can also be mailed to PO Box 101988, Fort Worth, Texas 76185.

###