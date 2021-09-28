Crime Watches in Central Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, reports a filly missing west of Velma. The black three-year-old filly has a white coronet on her right leg and was last seen August 18. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Helmke at 580-319-1757.
TSCRA Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports Marty Byrd saddle missing in Mounds. The handmade ranch saddle has a 15” seat with a square seat and is fully roughed out with Marty Byrd Saddle Shop stamped behind the cantle on top of the rear housing. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-550-8360.
You can also contact the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.