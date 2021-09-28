Crime Watches in Central Oklahoma

TSCRA Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports Marty Byrd saddle missing in Mounds. The handmade ranch saddle has a 15” seat with a square seat and is fully roughed out with Marty Byrd Saddle Shop stamped behind the cantle on top of the rear housing. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-550-8360.