Crime Watch: Yearlings missing near Italy

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 11 in Central Texas, reports 45 crossbred yearlings missing. The cattle weigh approximately 400 to 600 pounds and some of them are branded with CJ7 on the left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.