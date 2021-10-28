Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports three Brangus cross yearling bulls missing between Center and San Augustine. The yearling bulls include one grey with a black nose weighing approximately 483 pounds with a blue ear tag numbered B6 and two dark brown weighing over 700 pounds each with blue ear tags numbered 32 and 33. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-592-5252 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Bull missing in McCulloch County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Bull missing in McCulloch County
Crime Watch: Yearling bulls missing in Shelby County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Yearling bulls missing in Shelby County
Letter to the Editor: Enough With The War On Beef
by Kelley Sullivan Georgiades In his October 25th article, “Fighting Climate Change Requires …
Continue Reading about Letter to the Editor: Enough With The War On Beef