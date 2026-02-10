Crime watch: Wagyu Cows missing in Callahan County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Zach Havens, District 9 in Central Texas, reports 13 head of Wagyu cows missing near the intersection of County Road 269 and FM 604 in Callahan County. The 8-year-old cows are horned, have a “rocking molar” branded on their left hip and a yellow or white fly tag in their right ear. The cattle were last seen in December of 2025. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Havens at 254-396-1747 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
