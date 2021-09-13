Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 in the Gulf Coast, reports two flatbed trucks stolen near Sealy. The trucks were last seen September 8 and include a white 2020 Ford 550 Super Duty flatbed and a white 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 flatbed. Both trucks have black heavy duty front bumpers and a red feed box on the back printed with “Kelly Ryan” on them. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Cow-Calf Corner: Beef by-product values surge higher
Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist By-product …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: Beef by-product values surge higher
Crime Watch: Vehicles stolen in Austin County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Vehicles stolen in Austin County
Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries September 10
Texas Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady. Trade activity and …
Continue Reading about Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries September 10