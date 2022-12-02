Crime Watch: UTV stolen in Dewey County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7, reports a 2019 Caterpiller UTV side-by-side missing. The UTV was last seen Nov. 5 and the VIN number is 4UF39MPV7KT300978. The owner is offering a $2,500 reward for the recovery of the UTV and an additional $1,000 if it leads to the prosecution of the individual(s) responsible. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-475-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.