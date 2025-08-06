Crime watch: Two mares missing in DeWitt County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports two mares missing from a property off FM 1447 in Cuero since July 23. The missing horses are described as a 21-year-old red dun mare with a white stripe on its face, and a 4-year-old bay mare with black points and a small white star on its forehead. The red dun mare is branded on the left thigh with the Rancho El Ojival Ranch brand, shaped like a clover with 90-degree angles between the rounded points. On July 23, the suspect(s) cut the property fence to steal the horses. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.