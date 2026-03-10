Crime watch: Two cows and a bull missing in Throckmorton County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports two cows and a bull missing from a pasture between CR 424 and CR 430, west of Elbert. The cattle include two 10-year-old cows of unknown color and a Red Angus-cross bull weighing approximately 1,400 pounds. All three head are branded with a “4K” in 5-inch block letters on the left ribcage and have both ears cropped. The cattle were last seen Dec. 15, 2025. A neighboring property owner has also reported missing cows from an adjacent pasture. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.