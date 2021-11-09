Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in Central Oklahoma, reports two black calves missing near Springer in northern Carter County. The calves weigh between 500 to 550 lb. and have white ear tags. They were last seen in September. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Helmke at 580-319-1757 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Four ways to incorporate beef into your holiday meal
You know how a smell can take you to a place? I find that especially true around the holidays. The …
Continue Reading about Four ways to incorporate beef into your holiday meal
Crime Watch: Two black calves missing in Carter County, Oklahoma
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Two black calves missing in Carter County, Oklahoma
Crime Watch: Bull calf missing in Carter County, Oklahoma
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Bull calf missing in Carter County, Oklahoma