Crime Watch: Two black calves missing in Carter County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in Central Oklahoma, reports two black calves missing near Springer in northern Carter County. The calves weigh between 500 to 550 lb. and have white ear tags. They were last seen in September. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Helmke at 580-319-1757 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.