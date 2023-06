Crime Watch: Trespasser(s) wanted in Crockett County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports trespassing in Crockett County. The unknown suspect(s) entered the property May 12 and possibly darted exotic game animals. Information leading to an arrest or indictment of involved parties is eligible for a reward. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.