Crime watch: Cattle missing in Erath County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Zach Havens, District 9 in Central Texas, reports seven head of black Brangus cows missing from a property near I-20 and Blueflat Road in Gordon. The cows are 5 to 8 years old, and some may have calves. All are branded “LW” on the left hip and have a swallow fork ear notch on the tip of the right ear. They also have bright pink ear tags in both ears with the owner’s name and phone number. The cattle were last seen March 27. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Havens at 254-396-1747 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

