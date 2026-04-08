Crime watch: Longhorn bull missing in Robertson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports a brown and white Longhorn bull missing from a property off Pin Oak Road in Franklin. The 6-year-old bull has no brands or markings. He was last seen March 14. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.