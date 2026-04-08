Crime watch: Cattle missing in Washington County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports five head of crossbred cattle missing from a property off Pickens Road in Washington. The cattle include a yellow white-faced, a yellow motley faced, a red white-faced and a red motley faced. Entry was gained onto the property by cutting a locked chain that secured an entrance gate. The cattle were last seen March 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

