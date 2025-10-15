Crime watch: Travel trailer stolen in Fort Bend County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a 2022 white Vibe travel trailer bumper pull stolen from a property off Beard Road in Guy. The trailer has a Virginia license plate with No. 213-549TM and the last four digits of the VIN No. are 1458. Unknown person(s) entered the property between Oct. 5-6 cutting the trailer tongue lock off the travel trailer. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.