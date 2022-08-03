Crime Watch: Trailer stolen near Shiner

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a 2014 Performance 20-foot gooseneck lowboy trailer missing. The trailer is black with a Texas farm trailer license plate. The license plate number is FZTC88 and the VIN number is 13ZGN2025E1001945. The trailer was last seen July 18 after a gate was lifted off the hinges. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.