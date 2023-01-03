Crime Watch: Trailer stolen near Crowley

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in Central Texas, reports a black 32-foot, triple axle Big Bend trailer missing. The trailer was last seen Dec. 12, 2022 near Crowley off County Road 1015. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.