Crime Watch: Trailer stolen in Porter, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in Northeast Oklahoma, reports an aluminum 34-foot Elite trailer stolen in Porter, Oklahoma. The trailer is 8-foot wide and the PIN No. is 5KWG3231C0013024. It was last seen Feb. 12.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of involved parties. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360, the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or Deputy Sieg at 918-406-1384.