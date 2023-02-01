Crime Watch: Trailer stolen in Lewisville

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a 2014 15-foot Platinum bumper pull trailer stolen. It is an aluminum, 3-horse slant trailer with a rack on top and a California license plate. The suspect was caught on camera Jan. 28 stealing the trailer driving a white Penske rental box truck. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
