Crime Watch: Trailer stolen in Grayson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports an 18-foot, tandem-axle, bumper pull utility trailer stolen. The black trailer is a 2012 year model with two flat tires, and a spare tire secured to the tongue. The VIN number is 13ZHP1829C1000307, and it has a Park brand decal on the tongue.

The trailer was stolen July 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. from a property on Sears Road in Grayson County. It was loaded with scrap metal, home appliances and other miscellaneous items. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.