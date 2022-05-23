Crime Watch: Trailer and tack missing near Gainesville

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in North Texas, reports a 2011 Calico bumper-pull horse trailer and a Billy Cook roping saddle stolen. The trailer is a white, two-horse slant trailer with a front tack compartment and a “World Series of Team Roping” sticker on the back gate. The VIN number of the trailer is GA8B1320B1000438, and the license tag number is DXTZ58. The missing saddle has a 15.5-inch black suede seat with floral tooling and rawhide stirrups. The trailer and saddle were last seen May 20. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fox at 903-348-9638 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.