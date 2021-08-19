Crime Watch: Trailer and equipment missing from Okmulgee County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports missing gooseneck trailer and equipment from Bryant Road off I-40 in Henryetta. The equipment was last seen July 11. The 20-foot faded red gooseneck trailer has a full-swing back gate and at the time of the theft had a cattle panel reinforcing the floor and a flat tire. Two riding lawn mowers and various hand tools were in the trailer. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Cummings at 918-342-0888 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.