Crime Watch: Tractor stolen near Reagan

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steven Jeter, District 21 in Central Texas, reports a 2014 New Holland T495 tractor stolen from a property off FM 1373 in Falls County. The tractor has a cab and yellow hay spears on the front and rear. It was stolen April 25. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jeter at 936-335-2758 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.