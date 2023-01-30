Crime Watch: Tractor stolen Matagorda County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a 2020 6135E John Deere Tractor stolen from a property off FM 2431 near Markham. The tractor is four-wheel drive with a cab, hay spear and 6-foot bush hog shredder attached. The tractor was last seen Jan. 24. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.