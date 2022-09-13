Crime Watch: Tractor stolen in Harris County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Boone, District 23 in East Texas, reports a 2016 6120E John Deere Tractor with a H310 Loader attachment stolen. The tractor was last seen Aug. 28 before the suspect entered the property, stole the tractor and loaded it onto a large trailer. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Boone at 409-658-5725 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
