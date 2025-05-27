Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Randolph McGee, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a 2009 John Deere 6430 tractor with a front-end loader stolen from a property off County Road 2250 in Ivanhoe. The suspect(s) cut the fence and loaded the tractor onto a trailer. The incident occurred between May 21-23. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call McGee at 903-821-7506 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime watch: Cattle stolen in Freestone County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Cattle stolen in Freestone County
Crime watch: Tractor stolen in Fannin County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Randolph McGee, District 11 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Tractor stolen in Fannin County
TSCRA applauds bipartisan passage of SB 261 that prohibits the sale of cell-cultured proteins in the state
AUSTIN, Texas (May 26, 2025) – The Texas House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 261. Authored …
Continue Reading about TSCRA applauds bipartisan passage of SB 261 that prohibits the sale of cell-cultured proteins in the state