Crime watch: Tractor stolen in Fannin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Randolph McGee, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a 2009 John Deere 6430 tractor with a front-end loader stolen from a property off County Road 2250 in Ivanhoe. The suspect(s) cut the fence and loaded the tractor onto a trailer. The incident occurred between May 21-23. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call McGee at 903-821-7506 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.