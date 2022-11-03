Crime Watch: Tractor missing near Aubrey

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 11 in Central Texas, reports a blue New Holland T1530 tractor with a loader and four-foot John Deere mower attached. The serial number of the tractor is ZBNBA1158 and the serial number of the loader attachment is Y7M021891. The tractor was last seen Oct. 29. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.