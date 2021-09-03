Crime Watch: Tractor missing in Tulsa County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports a missing John Deere model 6135E tractor near Collinsville. The tractor is cabbed with an H310 frontend loaded hay spike along with a rear hay spike. It also has a broken right tail light and last seen August 30. The hayfield it was located in had easy access from state highway 20 and U.S. highway 75. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.

Missing John Deere 6135E tractor