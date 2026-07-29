Crime watch: Charolais missing in Clay County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports a Charolais bull missing from a property on Butler Road near Jolly. The bull weighs approximately 2,500 pounds and is branded with “CKA” high on his right hip. He was last seen May 15. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
TSCRA applauds call to reform Texas transmission line process
FORT WORTH, Texas (July 31, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President …
Continue Reading about TSCRA applauds call to reform Texas transmission line process
Crime watch: Red cow missing in Coleman County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Red cow missing in Coleman County
Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in wise County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in wise County