Crime watch: Charolais missing in Clay County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports a Charolais bull missing from a property on Butler Road near Jolly. The bull weighs approximately 2,500 pounds and is branded with “CKA” high on his right hip. He was last seen May 15. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.













