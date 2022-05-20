Crime Watch: Tractor missing in Maverick County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in Southwest Texas, reports a John Deere 5410 tractor with a 520 loader and a round bale spike missing from a ranch approximately 23 miles west of La Pryor. The serial number of the tractor is LV5410S241085, and the serial number of the loader is W00520X017231. The tractor was last seen May 16. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
