Crime watch: Top Hat utility trailer stolen in Hale County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Michael Looney, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports a black Top Hat 14-foot utility trailer stolen from a property off of Texas Avenue in Abernathy. The trailer has a gorilla lift on the side panels and a ramp on the front. The Texas license plate No. is FMDT09 and the VIN No. is 4R7BU12189T092210. The trailer was last seen Jan. 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Looney at 806-778-2585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
