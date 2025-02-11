Crime Watch: Stolen tractor in Bryan, County Okla.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Randolph McGee, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports a green John Deere 6140 cab tractor stolen from a property off Kemp Road in Hendrix, Okla. The tractor’s VIN No. is 1LO6140MVPG197628. The tractor was stolen between Jan. 6-24.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the return of the stolen tractor or the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the felony theft of property. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call McGee at 903-821-7506 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

