Crime Watch: Stock trailer missing in Osage County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports a stock trailer missing near Rose (North Tulsa) in Osage County. The 32-ft. Delta Gooseneck trailer is gray, with triple axels and a bar top with a white/tan-colored tarp. The trailer has three center cut gates, butterfly style rear gates and LED lights with a rubber cleat style floor. The trailer was last seen in January. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.