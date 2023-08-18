Crime Watch: Steers missing near Fittstown, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cody Hyde, District 3 in East Oklahoma, reports 15 black-brindle Charolais crossbred steers missing in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma. The steers weigh approximately 800 pounds and have 1/3 branded on the left hip. They also have red or purple ear tags in the right ear with 1/3 STONEY BROOK written on the tag. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hyde at 918-315–2925 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.