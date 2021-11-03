Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports two steers missing in McCulloch County. The black steers are approximately 800 pounds each. Both are branded with Z on their left thighs. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Cow-Calf Corner: Hay storage-minimizing loss
Marty New, SW Area Livestock Specialist Traveling throughout the state I often observe how many …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: Hay storage-minimizing loss
Crime Watch: Steers missing in McCulloch County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Steers missing in McCulloch County
Texas crop progress and condition for November 1
Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.0 inches of precipitation. Areas of …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for November 1