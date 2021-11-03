Crime Watch: Steers missing in McCulloch County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports two steers missing in McCulloch County. The black steers are approximately 800 pounds each. Both are branded with Z on their left thighs. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.