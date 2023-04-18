Crime Watch: Steers missing in Hudspeth County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Clay McKinney, District 18 in West Texas, reports 10 crossbred steers missing near Dell City. The steers are branded with a rocking thunderhead on the left hip, have an under bit ear notch in the right ear, and have an orange ear tag in the left ear. They are approximately 10 months old and weigh about 500 to 600 pounds. They were last seen in February. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact McKinney at 432-448-9367 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.