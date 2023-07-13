Crime Watch: Steers missing in Dallam County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in the Texas Panhandle, reports 15 steers missing from a pasture five miles north of Chamberlin. The steers weigh approximately 450 to 550 pounds and are red, black or Charolais. The livestock are branded with a triangle on the left hip, have fly tags in the left ear and numbered tags in the right ear. The numbered tags read K Bill Cattle Company and feature the triangle brand. The tags are either red with No. 792, orange with No. 796, blue with No. 794 or white with No. 793. The steers were last accounted for June 19 and were discovered missing July 3. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Eggleston at 806-852-4741 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.