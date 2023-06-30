Crime Watch: Steer missing in Kendall County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black, 11-month-old steer missing from a pasture near Old No. 9 Road close to the Gillespie/Kendall County line. The steer has a red ear tag in the right ear with No. 2275, a swallow fork ear notch, left ear crop and underscore notches. The brand is a bar open broad axe on the left lower thigh. The steer was last seen June 9. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
