Crime Watch: Solar panels stolen near Victoria

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports eight Rich brand 100-watt solar panels stolen from a property off San Antonio River Road near Victoria. The panels are approximately 39 inches long by 21.3 inches tall.

The panels were stolen on or around July 2 when an unknown suspect cut a lock on a gate, drove into the pasture, and unbolted the solar panels from the bracket near a water well. A license plate was found on the property and belonged to a stolen vehicle from Needville. The stolen vehicle is a black, 2020, King Ranch edition Ford F250. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.