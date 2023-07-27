Crime Watch: Solar panels stolen near Victoria

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports two solar panels stolen from a property off San Antonio River Road near Victoria. The panels are approximately 2 feet by 4 feet.

The panels were stolen when an unknown suspect cut a lock and unbolted the solar panels from a water well approximately half a mile into the property. This is in the same area and possibly the same suspect as the similar recently reported cases. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.