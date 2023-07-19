Crime Watch: Solar panels stolen near Goliad

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports seven Sun Spark brand solar panels stolen from a property off Bayou Road near Goliad. The panels are approximately 39 inches long by 65 inches tall.

The panels were stolen on or around July 2 when an unknown suspect cut a lock on a gate, drove through the ranch, and unbolted the solar panels from three different water wells. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.