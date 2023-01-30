Crime Watch: Skid Steer stolen in Seminole

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Mike Beggs, District 17 in West Texas, reports a John Deere Skid Steer stolen Jan. 21. The PIN number is 1T0333GMLLF385114. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Beggs at 432-788-1884 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.